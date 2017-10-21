Winnipeg Police Officer Dragged During Traffic Stop

A Winnipeg police officer was dragged more than 200 feet Saturday morning while trying to arrest a suspect driving a suspicious vehicle.

Police say officers spotted a sedan in the 300 block of St. Mary Avenue with fresh damage to its side at around 2:15 a.m.

The male driver was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants and court-ordered conditions. As police were making an arrest, the driver sped off, dragging the officer down the street until he could free himself.

The same vehicle was found abandoned in the 200 block of Balmoral Street a short time later after it had hit two parked cars.

The officer was treated for minor injuries in hospital.

Police have identified a suspect, but can’t release his name until an arrest warrant is issued.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (204) 986-6316 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

