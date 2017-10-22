Brandon Man Killed in Collision with Semi Truck

A 31-year-old Brandon man was killed Friday when his van collided with a semi-trailer truck.

RCMP say the crash happened on Road 117 West at around 10:50 a.m. between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 1A in the RM of Whitehead, near Kemnay, Manitoba.

The semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Road 117 West was slowing down to turn west into a driveway when it was struck from behind by the van.

The driver of the van was pronounced deceased on scene, while the 59-year-old Riverdale man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

Alcohol and seatbelts are not considered factors in this collision.

— Staff

Comments

comments