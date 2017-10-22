ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Brandon Man Killed in Collision with Semi Truck

Brandon Man Killed in Collision with Semi Truck

Brandon Man Killed in Collision with Semi Truck

in News0 Comments

RCMP Logo VehicleA 31-year-old Brandon man was killed Friday when his van collided with a semi-trailer truck.

RCMP say the crash happened on Road 117 West at around 10:50 a.m. between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 1A in the RM of Whitehead, near Kemnay, Manitoba.

The semi-trailer was travelling southbound on Road 117 West was slowing down to turn west into a driveway when it was struck from behind by the van.

The driver of the van was pronounced deceased on scene, while the 59-year-old Riverdale man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

Alcohol and seatbelts are not considered factors in this collision.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU