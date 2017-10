A 70-year-old Carman man was killed Saturday night when the ATV he was riding rolled.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in a farmer’s field just east of Carman.

Police say the man was unresponsive upon their arrival and suffered critical injuries.

It’s unclear if a helmet was in use at the time of the crash. Alcohol has been ruled out a factor.

Police continue to investigate.

— Staff

