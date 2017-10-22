ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Police Seize Drugs, Handgun from Suite on Waverley Street

Winnipeg Police Seize Drugs, Handgun from Suite on Waverley Street

Winnipeg Police Seize Drugs, Handgun from Suite on Waverley Street

in News0 Comments

Winnipeg Police CrestThree people are in custody after Winnipeg police raided a suite in south Winnipeg on Saturday, where they seized drugs and weapons.

Police say they executed a search warrant at around 7:45 p.m. at South Pointe Terrace in the 2500 block of Waverley Street.

They found 3.4 ounces of crack cocaine valued at $11,424, 5.1 ounces of cocaine valued at $6,200, six grams of shatter valued at $600, 11 cell phones, two digital scales, various drug-related packaging materials, approximately $3,000 in cash, a 9 mm handgun with a loaded magazine and an altered serial number, and 14 .30-06 ammunition cartridges.

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, 21, Joseph Sunday Frangi, 25, and Simalew Tolcha Mammo, 27, all from Winnipeg, face several drug-related charges.

Police say the seizure and arrests are related to drug trafficking in the city.


Comments

comments

MENU