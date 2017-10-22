Three people are in custody after Winnipeg police raided a suite in south Winnipeg on Saturday, where they seized drugs and weapons.

Police say they executed a search warrant at around 7:45 p.m. at South Pointe Terrace in the 2500 block of Waverley Street.

They found 3.4 ounces of crack cocaine valued at $11,424, 5.1 ounces of cocaine valued at $6,200, six grams of shatter valued at $600, 11 cell phones, two digital scales, various drug-related packaging materials, approximately $3,000 in cash, a 9 mm handgun with a loaded magazine and an altered serial number, and 14 .30-06 ammunition cartridges.

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, 21, Joseph Sunday Frangi, 25, and Simalew Tolcha Mammo, 27, all from Winnipeg, face several drug-related charges.

Police say the seizure and arrests are related to drug trafficking in the city.

Comments

comments