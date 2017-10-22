Woman Killed When Ejected from Pickup Near Vita

An 88-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon when the pickup truck she was driving lost control and hit a ditch.

RCMP say it happened on Road 38E approximately three kilometres south of Highway 201 just west of Vita.

Officers arrived to find the pickup truck had rolled into the ditch when the woman lost control heading southbound on the gravel road.

The driver, from the RM of Stuartburn, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene.

Police say it appears she wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

— Staff

Comments

comments