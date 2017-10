Country singer Brantley Gilbert is bringing his “The Ones That Like Me Tour” to Winnipeg next year.

Gilbert will play Bell MTS Place on March 5, 2018 with guests Tim Hicks and Josh Phillips.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $39.50, $59.50, and $65.

