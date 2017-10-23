ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Two Men Killed After Minivan Collides with Trees Near Grandview

RCMP Logo VehicleTwo men were killed Sunday night when the minivan they were in drove into some trees northwest of Grandview, Manitoba.

RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Road 153 West when the westbound vehicle went off the road.

The 22-year-old man driving the van was pronounced deceased at the scene, while his 48-year-old male passenger succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Both men were from the Valley River First Nation.

Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was buckled up.

It’s unclear if alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.


