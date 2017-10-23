ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

‘Letterkenny Live!’ to Play Burton Cummings Theatre

Letterkenny

The stars of the CraveTV original hit comedy series Letterkenny are coming to Winnipeg.

Starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach), the cast will perform a 90-minute routine at the Burton Cummings Theatre on March 28, 2018.

Now in its third season, Letterkenny revolves around the dustups Wayne and his buds get into with their small-town Ontario rivals; the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.


