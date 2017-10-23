‘Letterkenny Live!’ to Play Burton Cummings Theatre

The stars of the CraveTV original hit comedy series Letterkenny are coming to Winnipeg.

Starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach), the cast will perform a 90-minute routine at the Burton Cummings Theatre on March 28, 2018.

Now in its third season, Letterkenny revolves around the dustups Wayne and his buds get into with their small-town Ontario rivals; the Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

