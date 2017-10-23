ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Neighbourhoods North of Edmonton Allowed to Go Home After CN Train Derails

By The Canadian Press

Police block the road near the site of a train derailment north of Edmonton Alta, on Sunday October 22, 2017. Residents were evacuated from two subdivisions, affecting approximately 46 homes in the Sturgeon Valley area. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

ST. ALBERT, Alta. – Residents from dozens of homes who had to leave their homes on Sunday after a train carrying crude derailed north of Edmonton were quickly allowed to return.

CN Rail says 12 rail cars carrying crude oil derailed Sunday afternoon in Sturgeon County.

A news release from the company says two of the cars released some oil, but it says those leaks have been stopped.

Two neighbourhoods in Sturgeon County were evacuated as a precaution, affecting about 46 homes, but the county announced several hours later that the evacuation was over.

A news release from the county says only a small amount of crude leaked — between 30 and 50 litres.

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron says there’s no reports of the oil leaking into a waterway.

“We have personnel on the scene working with emergency responders, and more resources are being mobilized to continue that response and complete a full assessment of the incident,” Waldron said by phone earlier on Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

CN says environmental teams are on the scene to begin a clean-up.

The railway says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

CP - The Canadian Press


