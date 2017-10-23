Missing Manitoba Hiker Safely Found Near Pisew Falls

By Sarah Klein

A 19-year-old Thompson woman who became lost during a hiking trip over the weekend has been safely located.

The woman was in the area of Pisew Falls, Manitoba on Saturday and was making her way to Kwasitchewan Falls when she communicated that she was lost.

Conditions at the time were dark and the weather had deteriorated with rain and snow.

RCMP were notified and began a search with the assistance of a police dog and a conservation officer. Additional resources were brought in, including search teams from Winnipeg and Cross Lake, Canadian Rangers from Snow Lake and Gillam, as well as the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

RCMP located the hiker Sunday at around 3:20 p.m. She was cold, wet and hungry, but able to move on her own. A boat safely transported her out of the area.

“With the deteriorating weather, we were becoming quite concerned for the hiker,” said Sergeant Ben Sewell of the RCMP in Manitoba North District.

“We were able to use a number of resources and thankfully, this was a successful outcome as we were able to get her off the trail safe and sound.”

Kwasitchewan Falls is a 22-kilometre hiking trail South of Thompson, Manitoba. It follows the Grass River, and is the highest waterfall in the Province.

