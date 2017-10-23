Winnipeg Man Facing Additional Charges of Police Impersonation

A Winnipeg man already charged with impersonating an RCMP officer is facing additional charges after allegedly impersonating both an active and retired member of the RCMP.

Police say Thomas David Hanaway, 59, continued to impersonate officers between September 14 and October 22 after his first arrest.

He was taken into custody Sunday in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Hanaway was originally charged with impersonating an RCMP member in March 2017 on social media with a number of police and scuba diver groups.

He remains in custody.

