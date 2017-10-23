Rogers Flips Switch on LTE-Advanced Network in Manitoba

Rogers has turned on its LTE-Advanced service in select Manitoba communities, offering customers greater connectivity and speeds for their wireless devices.

LTE-A is now active in Winnipeg, Brandon, Portage La Prairie, Selkirk, Steinbach, Gimli, Morden, Winkler, Churchill, Thompson and Flin Flon.

“LTE-A combines two or more bands of spectrum to create a larger pipe or superhighway for data to travel on, providing a more consistent and worry-free mobile experience for customers,” Rogers said in a release.

Rogers has also activated additional spectrum in Manitoba, improving wireless coverage in hard-to-reach places like basements, elevators and buildings with thick concrete walls.

— Staff

Comments

comments