Police K9 Tracks Car Thief After Brief Chase

The Winnipeg police canine unit tracked down a man Sunday morning after he took officers on a chase in a stolen car.

The suspect was spotted at around 5 a.m. in the area of Sargent Avenue and Young Street. Two cruisers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the man manoeuvred around them and drove up on a boulevard and through front yards of homes to avoid police.

About 15 minutes later, the vehicle was found abandoned in the 1300 block of Ross Avenue.

Orrin Lawrence Spence, 27, was found shortly after hiding in a yard on the same street.

Police recovered a can of bear spray, a key for the stolen vehicle and backpack containing 22.8 grams of marijuana, a scale and drug-related packaging materials.

Spence faces several charges and remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments