ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Suspects Sought After Man Robbed at Knifepoint in South Winnipeg

Suspects Sought After Man Robbed at Knifepoint in South Winnipeg

Suspects Sought After Man Robbed at Knifepoint in South Winnipeg

in News0 Comments

Winnipeg Police CrestA man was robbed at knifepoint in south Winnipeg Tuesday morning while outside of his vehicle.

Police say the victim — a man in his 20s — was in the first 100 block of Bison Drive at around 12:30 a.m. when two unknown men approached him. They produced a knife and demanded his wallet, cell phone and pin number.

The victim was unharmed and the suspects fled.

They are both described as being black, approximately 5’5″-5’7″ in height. One of the men was wearing a long light-coloured jacket with a hood, while the other was wearing a sweater and baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU