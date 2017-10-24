Suspects Sought After Man Robbed at Knifepoint in South Winnipeg

A man was robbed at knifepoint in south Winnipeg Tuesday morning while outside of his vehicle.

Police say the victim — a man in his 20s — was in the first 100 block of Bison Drive at around 12:30 a.m. when two unknown men approached him. They produced a knife and demanded his wallet, cell phone and pin number.

The victim was unharmed and the suspects fled.

They are both described as being black, approximately 5’5″-5’7″ in height. One of the men was wearing a long light-coloured jacket with a hood, while the other was wearing a sweater and baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

