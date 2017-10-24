‘The Iron Maidens’ Tribute Band Playing The Burt

The only female tribute band to Iron Maiden will rock the Burton Cummings Theatre early next year.

The Iron Maidens play for a Winnipeg crowd on January 12, 2018.

Formed in 2001, The Iron Maidens have quickly established themselves as one of southern California’s most popular tribute acts and are rapidly gaining international recognition.

The line-up is Kirsten “Bruce Chickinson” Rosenberg on vocals, Linda “Nikki McBURRain” McDonald on drums, Courtney “Adriana Smith” Cox and Nikki “Davina Murray” Stringfield on guitars and Wanda “Steph Harris” Ortiz on bass.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $29.50.

Comments

comments