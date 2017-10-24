Goldeyes Acquire Two on Roster to Finish Up Earlier Trade

By Brian Schultz

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired infielder Mitch Glasser and left-handed pitcher Onas Farfan from the Cleburne Railroaders.

The roster moves on Tuesday complete an April 5 trade that sent Maikol Gonzalez to Cleburne in exchange for two players to be named later.

Glasser and Farfan were then traded to the Gary SouthShore RailCats to complete part of the August 10 deal in which the Goldeyes acquired Charle Rosario in exchange for four players to be named later plus cash considerations.

Glasser hit .282 with three home runs, 33 RBI, and 18 stolen bases in 90 games for the Railroaders. Farfan was 3-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41.2 innings.

The Goldeyes will celebrate their 25th year when they open the 2018 season in May.

