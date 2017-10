Steinbach RCMP are crediting their canine pooch, Enzo, with helping arrest a young robbery suspect in the city last weekend.

Police say a business on Main Street was robbed on Sunday evening by a male brandishing a gun. He stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled.

Enzo and his handler tracked the suspect to a nearby residence, where police took a 14-year-old boy into custody.

He faces robbery and weapons charges, as well as wearing a disguise with intent.

The teen remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments