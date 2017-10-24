Three Charged in Separate Winnipeg Drug Busts

Three people were taken into custody and charged Monday after two separate drug busts in Winnipeg.

Police executed a search warrant at a suite in the first 100 block of Strauss Drive and seized a quantity of drugs.

Officers located one ounce of pure fentanyl, one ounce of fentanyl cut with icing sugar, and 8.3 ounces of marijuana with a combined value of $27,200. They also seized four cell phones, two digital scales, drug-related packaging materials, cutting agent, a replica handgun and $600 in cash.

Two suspects were located just prior to the search warrant in the 2300 block of Ness Avenue.

Trevor Michael Petrowski, 32, and Jenna Lee Guidolin, 35, both from Winnipeg, face numerous drug-related charges.

Later in the evening, officers raided a suite in the 400 block of River Avenue, where they seized 25 ounces of methamphetamine worth $52,000, 180 methamphetamine pills worth $1,800, 45 Xanax pills worth $450, a digital scale and drug-related packaging materials.

A 45-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

