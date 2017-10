A 44-year-old man from Sanford, Manitoba was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck lost control and rolled on Municipal Road 44 North.

RCMP say the single-vehicle crash happened at around 7:35 a.m. near MacDonald Road approximately five kilometres southwest of La Salle.

The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It’s unclear if alcohol and speed were contributing factors.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

