WINNIPEG — A man has died from injuries sustained in a fire in the 500 block of Simcoe Street Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 5:30 a.m. Flames soon spread to a neighbouring house.

Several people suffered smoke inhalation and other injuries in the blaze.

A woman remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

