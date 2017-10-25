New Poll Finds Strong Support for Uber in Winnipeg

A new Nanos Research poll finds a strong level of support for Uber to come to Winnipeg.

The ride-sharing service is currently the subject of contentious discussions between the taxi industry and the city and province.

The poll found more than nine out of 10 Winnipeg residents (95 percent) have heard of Uber. Of those, nearly one in two have a positive or somewhere positive impression of Uber.

When it comes to whether Uber should enter the local market, over four in five Winnipeg residents support (65 percent) or somewhat support (19 percent) allowing people to use Uber as a transportation option in the city, while more than one in 10 residents oppose (seven percent) or somewhat oppose (five percent) this. Five percent are unsure.

Proposed provincial legislation on ride-sharing services would allow individual municipalities to create their own rules surrounding Uber and other similar services, such as Lyft.

Uber has been vocal in recent months in its bid to enter Manitoba, releasing an online petition to bolster support of thousands of residents. Earlier this week, the company also released a letter of support signed by prominent business leaders.

A hearing on Monday by the standing committee on social and economic development gauged feedback on Bill 30, The Local Vehicles for Hire Act. If such a bill were to pass, it would dissolve the Manitoba Taxicab Board and allow ride-sharing province-wide.

