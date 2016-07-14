Teen Presumed Drowned After Swimming Near Dam

WINNIPEG — A 17-year-old boy is missing after going under while swimming near a diversion dam about five kilometres east of Winkler.

Emergency crews were called to Road 17 West in the RM of Rhineland at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Efforts to locate the young man by the RCMP, Winkler and Morden fire departments were unsuccessful.

The boy was swimming with two friends at the time.

An underwater recovery team is on scene, along with search and rescue officials.

RCMP say the area where the boys were swimming has very fast-flowing current due to recent heavy rains.

