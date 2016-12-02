Winnipeg Renovation Show Returns January 13-15

By Brian Schultz

Home renovators will find everything imaginable for their project at the RBC Convention Centre in January.

The Winnipeg Renovation Show returns for three days of must-see attractions for do-it-yourselfers and homemakers.

Local companies, 185 home industry brands and some of the biggest names in home renovations will be in one room from January 13-15, 2016.

HGTV Canada’s designer Mia Parres and master contractor Rob Evans of “The Expandables” and “Home to Win” are scheduled to appear.

The Winnipeg Renovation Show attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year.

For ticket and show information, visit WinnipegRenovationShow.com.