Winnipeg Pair Wanted for First-Degree Murder

Winnipeg police have issued arrest warrants for two people wanted for the slaying of a 29-year-old man on October 20.

Majak Mabior Kon, 25, and Randi Tara Lynn Duke, 27, are wanted in the death of John Tuil Jok.

Police say Tuil was shot at a residence in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street and later died in hospital.

Kon is described as a black male in appearance, 5’11” in height, approximately 130 lbs., with a thin build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Duke is described as an Indigenous female in appearance, 5’6″ in height, approximately 160 lbs., with a medium build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask the public not to approach either suspect if seen and to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with further information is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

