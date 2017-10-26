Winnipeg Police Warn Motorists to Stay Off Icy Bridges

Winnipeg police were reminding drivers on Thursday evening to stay off of all city bridges due to icy conditions.

Several multi-vehicle collisions were reported after a day of rain mixed with snow. Temperatures dropped late afternoon, creating a perfect recipe for dicey road conditions.

Crashes were reported on the St. James Bridge, Disraeli Bridge, Chief Peguis Trail, and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Police said sanders were heading out on the roads at 7 p.m., but it would take some time to reach all affected bridges.

A separate crash on the South Perimeter Highway closed the westbound lanes between St. Mary’s Road and Pembina Highway at around 6:45 p.m.

Pls avoid all bridges. Weather conditions have created hazardous conditions & we are seeing numerous accidents. Stay safe #traffic #winnipeg — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 27, 2017

