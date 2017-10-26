ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Winnipeg Police Warn Motorists to Stay Off Icy Bridges

Winnipeg Police Warn Motorists to Stay Off Icy Bridges

Winnipeg Police Warn Motorists to Stay Off Icy Bridges

in News0 Comments

Disraeli Bridge Crash
Multiple vehicles were damaged Thursday evening during a crash on the Disraeli Bridge. (SUBMITTED)
Disraeli Bridge Crash
Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the Disraeli Bridge on Thursday. (SUBMITTED)

Winnipeg police were reminding drivers on Thursday evening to stay off of all city bridges due to icy conditions.

Several multi-vehicle collisions were reported after a day of rain mixed with snow. Temperatures dropped late afternoon, creating a perfect recipe for dicey road conditions.

Crashes were reported on the St. James Bridge, Disraeli Bridge, Chief Peguis Trail, and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Police said sanders were heading out on the roads at 7 p.m., but it would take some time to reach all affected bridges.

A separate crash on the South Perimeter Highway closed the westbound lanes between St. Mary’s Road and Pembina Highway at around 6:45 p.m.

— Staff

Share
Share
Email


Comments

comments

MENU