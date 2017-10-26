Aerospace Facility Planned for Opaskwayak Cree Nation

The Manitoba government is partnering with Opaskwayak Cree Nation and Manitoba Aerospace to open a new manufacturing company in the Paskwayak region.

If cleared for takeoff, the company will supply products for the aerospace industry and open within two years.

Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart says the facility will supply products that are currently unavailable from local suppliers. Training partnerships will be established and several Manitoba-based aerospace companies have offered to work with employees in a mentorship role to assist them in moving into their new jobs.

“Manitoba is one of the largest aerospace hubs in Canada, and this partnership will ensure the products and expertise needed for further growth and innovation are available,” said Wishart.

The province is investing $85,000 through the departments of Education and Training and Indigenous and Northern Relations, and OCN is contributing $25,000.

Manitoba Aerospace will hire externally to develop a proposal and business plan for the project.

Comments

comments