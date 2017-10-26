Red Ember Pizza Opens at The Forks

From a food truck to The Common, Red Ember is now up and running at The Forks.

The popular Winnipeg wood-fired pizzeria is the latest tenant to set up in the downtown food hall.

“It’s exciting to be part of the energy at The Forks Market right now,” said Steffen Zinn, Red Ember founder and part-owner of The Forks Market location.

“We have a great, loyal following for the food truck, but we’re excited to be permanently set up year-round where all of Winnipeg can have the chance to try our food.”

Zinn spent 12 years as the executive chef at St. Charles and Pine Ridge Golf and Country Clubs before venturing into the pizza business. Along with Quin Fergusson, a four-year Red Ember food truck vet, are co-owners of Red Ember Common.

Red Ember is known for sourcing local, organic ingredients for their pizzas.

“We call our pizzas ‘neo-Neapolitan-style,’” added Zinn. “We make a slightly crispier crust and some non-traditional toppings. Whatever a chef would put on a plate, we like to put on a pizza crust.”

Pizza lovers will enjoy their pie much quicker than normal as an Italian hand-built Forni pizza oven cooks them at 850 degrees Fahrenheit in as little as 90 seconds.

