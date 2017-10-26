Winnipeg Jets Roll Out 50/50 for Away Games

Winnipeg Jets fans can now try to line their pockets with 50/50 winnings when the team is on the road.

The hockey club launched its Away Game 50/50 Program Thursday, enabling fans to play along in support of the True North Youth Foundation.

“The 50/50 program has become a staple in our home game atmosphere and now we can generate the same excitement for Winnipeg Jets away games while also supporting the work of the True North Youth Foundation,” said Dwayne Green, the foundation’s executive director.

Fans can purchase their tickets securely at tnyf.ca/fiftyfifty. Tickets will be sold 1 for $5, 3 for $10, 10 for $20, or 50 for $50. Only purchases within the province of Manitoba will be permitted based on IP tracking.

The Jets put the program in place by working with the Liquor and Gaming Authority (LGA) and software partner Bump 50:50.

The first chance for fans to buy 50/50 tickets through the new program will be tonight when the Jets visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6 p.m.

The draws will open at noon CT on each away game day and will close at 9:30 p.m. CT that evening, regardless of game time.

