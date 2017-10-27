ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Accused Says He Didn’t Intend to Shoot Manitoba RCMP Officer During Standoff

in The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

RCMP Logo Vehicle

BRANDON, Man. – Closing arguments have wrapped up at the trial of a man accused of shooting a Manitoba RCMP officer during a police standoff.

The defence argues 52-year-old Clayton Ewert just wanted to scare the officer and didn’t intend to shoot Sgt. Mark Hume during the standoff west of Brandon in 2015 that stemmed from a domestic incident.

The man from Kemnay pleaded guilty to assault, uttering threats and criminal negligence last week but maintained not guilty pleas to more serious charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm and aggravated assault.

The two-week trial in Brandon was held before Judge Sheldon Lanchbery who says he will announce a decision on Dec. 15.

(CKLQ)

CP - The Canadian Press

