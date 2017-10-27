Winnipeg Pair in Custody on First-Degree Murder Charges

Winnipeg police have arrested two people wanted for the slaying of a 29-year-old man on October 20.

Majak Mabior Kon, 25, and Randi Tara Lynn Duke, 27, were wanted in the death of John Tuil Jok.

Police announced Friday the duo is now in custody and charged with first-degree murder.

Tuil was shot at a residence in the 700 block of Sherbrook Street and later died in hospital, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

