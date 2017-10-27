Connected with Nature in Riding Mountain National Park

WINNIPEG, Man. — There’s something special about Riding Mountain National Park in the fall. Everything from the fallen leaves and light chill in the air, to the peacefulness of the Wasagaming townsite as businesses and cottages close up for the season.

A trip down Highway 10 to Clear Lake is often met with bouts of spotty cell phone reception in anticipation of sharing such lake-side moments with friends and family.

A recent three-day jaunt to the Westman region earlier this month proved to be a rather connected journey thanks to recent upgrades made in Manitoba by TELUS. The telecommunications company has been increasing its footprint in the province to bring its customers fast, reliable coverage, including at the cabin.

The increased coverage is part of an ongoing commitment by TELUS to enhance the reliability, speed and reach for its customers. LTE coverage was a constant presence in the Parkland region on the trip, making it easy to share some of the sights and sounds of the beautiful scenery offered in Westman.

Sharing such moments as a visit to the beautiful Wishing Well just steps from the Clear Lake Golf Course, roasting marshmallows over an open fire in the campground or going for a crisp fall walk used to be a headache outside of urban areas. Recent improvements to the TELUS network have allowed for that experience to change for the better.

Making memories in Riding Mountain National Park or any other rural destination across Manitoba shouldn’t be stressful. The last thing you should be worried about is how you will make those moments last. TELUS’ investments in infrastructure across the province to allow for that communication is the latest step toward a friendly-looking future for wireless customers in Manitoba.

This article was sponsored by TELUS and an editorial fee was paid.

