Goldeyes Exercise Options on 21 Players for 2018

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have retained the rights to 21 players for the 2018 season.
Each player still needs to sign a contract with the baseball club.
The Goldeyes exercised options on the following players on Friday:
- OF Reggie Abercrombie
- DH David Bergin
- RHP Victor Capellan
- RHP Edwin Carl
- RHP Ryan Chaffee
- 3B Wes Darvill
- C Tanner DeVinny
- LHP Zack Dodson
- IF Jordan Ebert
- C Mason Katz
- LHP Mitchell Lambson
- LHP Kenny Mathews
- LHP Kevin McGovern
- RHP Mikey O’Brien
- 1B Shawn Pleffner
- OF David Rohm
- OF Josh Romanski
- RHP Charle Rosario
- LHP Evan Rutckyj
- SS Andrew Sohn
- 2B Casey Turgeon
The Goldeyes will celebrate their 25th year when they open the season in May.