Goldeyes Exercise Options on 21 Players for 2018

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have retained the rights to 21 players for the 2018 season.

Each player still needs to sign a contract with the baseball club.

The Goldeyes exercised options on the following players on Friday:

OF Reggie Abercrombie

DH David Bergin

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

RHP Ryan Chaffee

3B Wes Darvill

C Tanner DeVinny

LHP Zack Dodson

IF Jordan Ebert

C Mason Katz

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Kenny Mathews

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Mikey O’Brien

1B Shawn Pleffner

OF David Rohm

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Charle Rosario

LHP Evan Rutckyj

SS Andrew Sohn

2B Casey Turgeon

The Goldeyes will celebrate their 25th year when they open the season in May.

