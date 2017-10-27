ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Goldeyes Exercise Options on 21 Players for 2018

Winnipeg Goldeyes LogoThe Winnipeg Goldeyes have retained the rights to 21 players for the 2018 season.

Each player still needs to sign a contract with the baseball club.

The Goldeyes exercised options on the following players on Friday:

  • OF Reggie Abercrombie
  • DH David Bergin
  • RHP Victor Capellan
  • RHP Edwin Carl
  • RHP Ryan Chaffee
  • 3B Wes Darvill
  • C Tanner DeVinny
  • LHP Zack Dodson
  • IF Jordan Ebert
  • C Mason Katz
  • LHP Mitchell Lambson
  • LHP Kenny Mathews
  • LHP Kevin McGovern
  • RHP Mikey O’Brien
  • 1B Shawn Pleffner
  • OF David Rohm
  • OF Josh Romanski
  • RHP Charle Rosario
  • LHP Evan Rutckyj
  • SS Andrew Sohn
  • 2B Casey Turgeon

The Goldeyes will celebrate their 25th year when they open the season in May.

