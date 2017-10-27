Icy Roads Contribute to 15 Crashes Involving 97 Vehicles: Winnipeg Police

It was like real-life bumper cars out there.

Winnipeg police say icy road conditions on Thursday evening were to blame in 15 separate crashes involving 97 vehicles.

Thirty police units were deployed at one point throughout the evening, including to 14 bridges. Of the vehicles involved, 55 required a tow. Nine people, including two infants, were sent to hospital in stable condition. Other motorists involved suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Police asked the media shortly before 7 p.m. to alert the public to avoid all bridges within the city until sanders could make their roads. Until then, several bridges were closed as a precaution for approximately four hours.

“The Winnipeg Police Service reminds all drivers that with the onset of temperatures below freezing that slower speeds, longer stopping distances and increased caution will be necessary for safe travel,” police said in a release.

