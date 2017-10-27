Yard Waste Collection Delayed for Weeks: City

Collection of yard waste will be delayed for the “next few weeks,” according to the City of Winnipeg.

The city says due to weather conditions and increases in volume, crews will be working on weekends to get caught up. Some collection will occur as late as 10 p.m.

Residents are advised to place their yard waste out on their regular collection day and to leave it out until it gets collected.

The city says if your yard waste collection is this week and it hasn’t been picked up by Sunday at 10 p.m., to contact 311.

Residents can also take their yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots, located at 1120 Pacific Avenue or at 1777 Brady Road.

