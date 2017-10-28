Man Dies in Point Douglas Rooming House Blaze

WINNIPEG — A man in his 40s died after a rooming house in Point Douglas caught fire on Friday night.

The blaze broke out at around 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue.

Police say a supervising officer was the first on scene and entered the building to find the top floor completely engulfed in flames. The officer assisted residents to evacuate, where three adults were taken to hospital in stable condition with injuries.

The deceased was located within the residence.

Police say they aren’t looking for any suspects relating to the fire.

