Pride Winnipeg Moving Festival, Parade to Late July in 2018

Pride Winnipeg is altering its festival and parade dates for 2018 as it expands its footprint after seven successful years.

Organizers say next year’s festival will now be held July 20-29 instead of in early June as in previous years. Other summer festivals and a limited amount of space at The Forks for Pride events was part of the reasoning behind the change.

The festival aspect at The Forks will run July 28-29, with the Pride Winnipeg Parade set for Sunday, July 29.

Organizers say the change in dates will address incremental annual growth in attendance, make more space available for community partners and new programming, and reduce congestion for patrons to enjoy mainstage performers.

Pride Winnipeg is also preparing to host the 2020 Fierté Canada Pride Festival, welcoming thousands of LGBTTQ* individuals from across Canada.

