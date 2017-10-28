Dauphin Man Killed in Crash in Riding Mountain National Park

A 24-year-old Dauphin man was killed Friday when his vehicle struck a concrete retaining wall and fell down a ravine in Riding Mountain National Park.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. approximately eight kilometres south of the park’s north gate.

RCMP say the pickup truck was travelling southbound on Highway 10 at the time when the crash occurred. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle on impact. He died at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed were factors in the collision.

Highway 10 in the national park was closed for several hours.

