Semi Driver Killed When Truck Flips on Highway 10

The driver of a semi-trailer truck was killed Saturday when his rig flipped onto its roof on Highway 10.

RCMP say the truck was travelling southbound approximately 35 kilometres north of Cranberry Portage just before 9 a.m. when the driver veered onto the right-hand side shoulder. Police say it’s believed the driver overcorrected and flipped the semi.

The 34-year-old Creighton, Saskatchewan man was pronounced deceased at the scene. It’s unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Police continue to investigate.

— Staff

