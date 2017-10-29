All-Winnipeg Matchup Between Jennifer Jones and Kerry Einarson for Masters Title

By The Canadian Press

LLOYDMINSTER, Alta. – Sweden’s Niklas Edin will go for back-to-back titles at the Masters.

Edin scored three in the fourth end en route to a 4-2 win over Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen on Saturday in the semifinal of the third Grand Slam of Curling event of the season.

Edin will face Brad Gushue in the final after the skip from St. John’s, N.L., toppled Calgary’s Kevin Koe 7-1 in the other men’s semi.

The women’s final will be an all-Winnipeg matchup between Jennifer Jones and Kerry Einarson.

Jones dismantled Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg 10-4 in five ends in one semi, while Einarson beat Scotland’s Eve Muirhead 6-3 in seven ends.

Both finals go Sunday at the Centennial Civic Centre.

Gushue won the tournament in 2014-15. Meanwhile, Jones is still searching for her first Masters title.

