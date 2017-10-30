Goldeyes GM Andrew Collier Headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

Winnipeg Goldeyes’ general manager Andrew Collier is heading to the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame.

Collier has been a part of the Goldeyes since its inaugural year in 1994. He recently completed his 16th season as GM.

“We are incredibly happy for Andrew and his family,” said Goldeyes’ owner and president Sam Katz.

“Over the last 24 years, Andrew’s time and dedication to the Goldeyes have been pivotal to the success of the organization. This honour is very well-deserved, and we are proud to have Andrew leading our staff.”

The Portage la Prairie native was voted Northern League Executive of the Year five times (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2009), and earned the same honour from the American Association in 2014.

Collier will be inducted on June 2, 2018 in Morden, Manitoba.

