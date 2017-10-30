Calf Injury Could Sideline Starter Nichols for Bombers Regular-Season Finale

By Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ quest for an elusive home playoff game might’ve hit a snag.

Starter Matt Nichols is questionable for Friday night’s regular-season finale at Calgary after suffering a leg injury in Saturday night’s 36-27 home loss to B.C. Nichols, 30, has started all 17 of Winnipeg’s games, passing for 4,472 yards with 28 TDs and just eight interceptions.

Running back Andrew Harris (967 yards rushing, 100 catches for 829 yards) left the B.C. game following a helmet-to-helmet hit but he’s expected to play.

Winnipeg (11-6) is tied with Edmonton for second in the West Division, two points ahead of Saskatchewan (10-7). A win over Calgary or an Eskimos loss to the Roughriders on Saturday would give the Bombers second and home field for the conference semifinal Nov. 12.

That would be Winnipeg’s first home playoff game since 2011. But the Bombers have been unable to take care of business the last two weeks, losing to Toronto (29-28) and B.C. when a win in either game would’ve given them second.

If Calgary beats Winnipeg on Friday and Edmonton dispatches Saskatchewan, the Eskimos will host the Bombers in the West semifinal.

Saskatchewan would clinch third by beating Edmonton and visit Winnipeg in the West semifinal. The loser of the Eskimos-Riders game will become the East Division’s third playoff seed.

A Winnipeg loss and Saskatchewan win would create a three-way tie for second in the West. But the Bombers would finish No. 2 based on head-to-head records with the Eskimos being the cross-over team.

Ottawa (8-9-1) and Toronto (8-9) have secured the East Division’s first two playoff spots. The Argos can clinch first — and host the conference final — with a tie or win over B.C. (7-10) on Saturday night.

A B.C. win would mean Toronto hosts the crossover team in the East semifinal. Ottawa would entertain the winner at TD Place in the conference final.

