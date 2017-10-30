MPI’s Safety Tips for a Happy Halloween

Thousands of kids will be out on Manitoba streets Tuesday collecting treats for Halloween.

Manitoba Public Insurance has distributed 117,000 reflective bags to 568 schools across the province in an effort to help motorists spot youngsters while they’re out and about.

“These bags are highly visible at night. At the end of the evening, it’s our hope that the bags will be full of treats and more importantly, that every child returns home safely,” said Ward Keith with MPI.

MPI has these tips for motorists:

Don’t speed ? motorists should slow down when they see children walking.

Don’t assume children see your vehicle. They are excited and could run out in front of you.

Watch for children who may dart between parked vehicles. Be prepared to stop.

For trick-or-treaters:

Don’t run out onto roadways.

Always look both ways and cross at corners or intersections.

Wear reflective clothing to make yourself more visible to motorists.

Walk facing traffic when there is no sidewalk.

“Reducing fatalities and injuries, especially on high-traffic nights like Halloween, remains a priority of Manitoba’s public auto insurer but we all have a role to play,” Keith added.

