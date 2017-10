Legendary British rocker Rod Stewart will make a stop in Winnipeg in the spring as part of a brief Canadian tour.

Stewart plays Bell MTS Place on Tuesday, April 3, 2018.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, November 3 through Ticketmaster. Prices are $49, $79, $99, $149 and $250.

Stewart begins his tour in Toronto on March 22 before a final performance in Vancouver on April 10.

