Inmate Charged with Stealing from Winnipeg Seniors

A man already in custody was re-arrested Sunday to face charges of stealing from seniors.

Winnipeg police say between September 8-27, 2017, a man targeted elderly women working in their yards. He would then enter their homes and steal purses, money, credit and debit cards.

Police say items were then purchased at local convenience stores using the stolen payment items.

The total fraud value is estimated at $800.

Police arrested Gregory Francis Courchene, 46, of Winnipeg, at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre. He faces numerous theft and break-in charges.

Courchene remains in custody.

