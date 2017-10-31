CAA Opens New Retail Location in Kildonan Place

WINNIPEG — CAA Manitoba has set up shop in Kildonan Place as the home of its newest retail location.

It’s the first new store for CAA in 10 years and spans 5,100-square-feet of space with an accessible outside door from the parking lot of the former Target store facing Regent Avenue West.

“We are thrilled to throw open our doors and have the neighbourhood join us in celebrating our new quarters,” said Mike Mager, president of CAA Manitoba.

“In real estate, they say it’s all about location, location, location — and all signs pointed to Transcona when it came time to build our exceptional new space. Changing neighbourhood demographics and consistent growth in the area in recent years were driving factors in the move.”

The store includes a fireplace with comfortable seating, a built-in video wall and three digital displays. Like other locations, it will offer the same level of service when it comes to automotive, membership, insurance and travel needs.

The interior is modelled after similar locations in Ontario and brings the look to Western Canada for the first time.

