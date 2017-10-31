Call for Return of Louis Riel Walking Stick Donated by Military to Museum

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – A walking stick that belonged to Northwest Rebellion leader Louis Riel has been donated to the Manitoba Museum, but there is a call for it to be returned to the Metis people.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regimental Museum initially loaned the Manitoba Museum the Riel walking stick, where it has been on display since January.

In a statement, the Manitoba Museum says the new acquisition of the walking stick will allow it to move forward with plans to ensure the artifact is on permanent display.

Claudette Leclerc, CEO of the Manitoba Museum, says they believe the walking stick has found a home that will provide the greatest accessibility to the story behind it.

But Jesse Donovan, a former reservist, says he’s baffled because the military should have returned the walking stick to the Metis people as part of a broader pledge by Canada to repatriate artifacts.

Donovan has started a petition to have the walking stick returned, with the hope that it will be transferred to a Metis heritage centre in Winnipeg, once one is built.

Note to readers: This story has been clarified. An earlier version had Donovan saying the military is claiming ownership of the stick.

Comments

comments