More Traffic Delays Expected Surrounding Waverley Underpass Project

WINNIPEG — Work on the Waverley Underpass project is expected to delay motorists in the area even further beginning Wednesday.

From November 1-3, a rail detour will be in effect at the at-grade railway crossing on Waverley Street just south of Taylor Avenue.

The city says the detour, called a “shoofly,” is nearly complete. Trains will begin transitioning from the CN mainline over to the shoofly this week.

“During this time, additional delays over and above the usual delays caused by daily train traffic at this location can be expected,” the city said in a release.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their travel routes accordingly.

— Staff

Comments

comments