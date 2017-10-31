Winnipeg Airport Passenger Traffic Up as New Restaurant Set to Open

WINNIPEG — Passenger traffic soared 7.4 percent in the third quarter at James Richardson International Airport compared to the same period last year.

New figures released Tuesday by the Winnipeg Airports Authority also report this past July and August were the two busiest months on record.

Consolidated revenue was $33.2 million for the third quarter, compared to $31.2 million for the same period in 2016. Earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes were $16.2 million, down from $17.2 million in 2016, but ahead of budget for 2017.

Flight Club, a new food and beverage option, will open to travellers in November in the airport’s arrivals area. It will be the first of its kind in North America and offer a herb and seed inspired menu, along with a selection of cold-pressed juices.

November also marks the start of charter season at the airport, where 15 direct service flights will run to sun destinations this winter.

— Staff

Comments

comments