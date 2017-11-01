Former Soldier at Manitoba Base Found Not Guilty on Sex Charges, Misconduct

By The Canadian Press

BRANDON, Man. – A retired non-commissioned officer at Canadian Forces Base Shilo in Manitoba has been acquitted of charges of sexual assault and disgraceful conduct.

Commander Martin Pelletier ruled today that former warrant officer Jason Buenacruz was not guilty of sexual assault, disgraceful conduct, obtaining sexual services for consideration, disgraceful conduct in connection with the sexual services charge, and conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline.

It was alleged that Buenacruz forced a junior female soldier to have sex in his vehicle in May 2016.

Buenacruz joined the military in 1990 and retired last year.

(CKLQ)

Comments

comments