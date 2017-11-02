Boost to Wireless Service Along Highway 75 Nearly Complete

WINNIPEG — Improved wireless infrastructure along Highway 75 is nearing completion to boost cell phone signals along the high-traffic Canada-U.S. corridor.

Bell MTS says the project south of Winnipeg is now just days away from being complete.

“As you may recall, this was one of the first investment announcements we made after the announced sale of MTS to Bell Canada in May of 2016, and we’re happy to now be delivering on it,” spokesperson Jeremy Sawatzky tells ChrisD.ca.

Crews began work several months ago on three new cellular sites — Silver Plains, St. Jean and Letellier. They will come online and be fully operational next week to support continuous wireless coverage along the entirety of the highway.

Bell MTS has also flipped the switch on its new LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) network across the province, offering peak theoretical data download speeds of between 300 and 600 Mbps. More than 85 percent of the Bell MTS wireless network has now been upgraded to LTE-A capability.

